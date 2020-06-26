Expand / Collapse search

Black bean dip recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum featuring Nixta Taqueria

Tierra makes an easy dish and features some tacos from a local favorite.

AUSTIN, Texas - During this pandemic, Tierra has been sharing recipes using pantry staples and items from local restaurants.

This week, Tierra makes a bean dip and features some tacos from Nixta Taqueria.

Nixta is located at 2512 E. 12th Street and is open for contactless pick-up and outdoor patio reservations right now. Tierra spoke to Nixta about what's going on and what they have planned.

Interview with Nixta Taqueria

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum talks to Chef Edgar and Sara about what's been going on since the pandemic started, what's going on now and what they plan on for the future.

Get more details about Nixta on their website.