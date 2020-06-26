Black bean dip recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum featuring Nixta Taqueria

During this pandemic, Tierra has been sharing recipes using pantry staples and items from local restaurants.

This week, Tierra makes a bean dip and features some tacos from Nixta Taqueria.

Nixta is located at 2512 E. 12th Street and is open for contactless pick-up and outdoor patio reservations right now. Tierra spoke to Nixta about what's going on and what they have planned.

Get more details about Nixta on their website.