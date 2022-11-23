Black Friday shopping deals at Domain NORTHSIDE retailers
AUSTIN, Texas - Retailers in Domain NORTHSIDE are offering deals for Black Friday as well as for Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Back Tuesday.
Below is a look at some deals being offered.
- Dr. Martens (11/21-27) - Up to 40% off
- Erin Condren (11/21-27) - Black Friday - 30% off the entire store, Ring Agendas up to 40% off, 60% off clearance (11/28-30) - Cyber Monday - 30% off the entire store, select writing tools 50% off, 75% off clearance
- FORLOH (11/17-29) - Up to 40% OFF specific collections
- Ray-Ban (11/24-27) - Enjoy 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, eyeglasses and Stories.
- Roller Rabbit (11/25) - New pieces added to sale + enjoy 40% off almost everything! Receive an additional 40% sale in-store only for Black Friday. (11/26-27) - Enjoy 30% off almost everything + receive an additional 30% sale in-store. (11/28) - Enjoy 40% off almost everything + receive an additional 30% sale in-store only.
- gorjana (11/29) - In honor of Giving Tuesday, on November 29th, 10% of in-store and online sales will be donated to Toys for Tots.
- Albion (11/18-25) - 20% off
- American Threads (11/21-26) - Promo items up to 60% off and BOGO 40% off apparel
- Purple (11/8-27) - Get up to $800 off mattress and adjustable base
- Scotch & Soda (11/21-27) - Enjoy up to 50% off PLUS take an extra 25% off sale with Scotch & Soda.
- Bonobos (11/21-28) - 30% off
