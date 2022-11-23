Black Friday shopping deals at Domain NORTHSIDE retailers

article

Retailers in Domain NORTHSIDE are offering deals for Black Friday as well as for Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Back Tuesday.

Below is a look at some deals being offered.

_____

Dr. Martens (11/21-27) - Up to 40% off

Erin Condren (11/21-27) - Black Friday - 30% off the entire store, Ring Agendas up to 40% off, 60% off clearance (11/28-30) - Cyber Monday - 30% off the entire store, select writing tools 50% off, 75% off clearance

FORLOH (11/17-29) - Up to 40% OFF specific collections

Ray-Ban (11/24-27) - Enjoy 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses, eyeglasses and Stories.

Roller Rabbit (11/25) - New pieces added to sale + enjoy 40% off almost everything! Receive an additional 40% sale in-store only for Black Friday. (11/26-27) - Enjoy 30% off almost everything + receive an additional 30% sale in-store. (11/28) - Enjoy 40% off almost everything + receive an additional 30% sale in-store only.

gorjana (11/29) - In honor of Giving Tuesday, on November 29th, 10% of in-store and online sales will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Albion (11/18-25) - 20% off

American Threads (11/21-26) - Promo items up to 60% off and BOGO 40% off apparel

Purple (11/8-27) - Get up to $800 off mattress and adjustable base

Scotch & Soda (11/21-27) - Enjoy up to 50% off PLUS take an extra 25% off sale with Scotch & Soda.

Bonobos (11/21-28) - 30% off

