Blue Alert: $20,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Terran Green, James Green released

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Governor Greg Abbott is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to individuals who can provide information leading to the arrest of Terran Green.

Green is suspected of shooting a Harris County deputy during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday night. He was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Harris County deputy shot, Blue Alert issued for suspects

The suspects Terran Green, 34, and James Green, 37, are accused of shooting and critically injuring a 29-year-old Harris County deputy during a routine traffic stop. The incident unfolded Wednesday night in Northeast Harris County, prompting a swift and intensive response from law enforcement agencies.

Deputy Joseph Anderson underwent successful surgery. He is in critical but stable condition and is improving.

Terran Green, along with James Green, was wanted for the shooting, but Green was apprehended and taken into custody. James Green was later released after questioning and no longer a suspect in the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT; SUSPECT WANTED

We will continue to update his story as information becomes available. 