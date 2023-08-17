Governor Greg Abbott is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to individuals who can provide information leading to the arrest of Terran Green.

Green is suspected of shooting a Harris County deputy during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday night. He was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Deputy Joseph Anderson underwent successful surgery. He is in critical but stable condition and is improving.

Terran Green, along with James Green, was wanted for the shooting, but Green was apprehended and taken into custody. James Green was later released after questioning and no longer a suspect in the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT; SUSPECT WANTED

We will continue to update his story as information becomes available.