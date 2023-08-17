A standoff with a wanted suspect, who is accused of shooting another Harris County deputy, has surrendered to law enforcement.

The nearly five-hour standoff ended around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest Green while entering a home he was known to be at.

Green is the prime suspect in Wednesday's shooting of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph Anderson, authorities said.

While officials were entering the home, shots were fired.

Two Deputy U.S. Marshals and a Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force officer are all in stable condition, according to U.S. Marshals.

Officials said two of the deputy marshals were from McAllen and Corpus Christi.

Authorities stated that Green is not only wanted for the shooting of the Deputy Sheriff from Wednesday, but he also has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon.