Boat ramp at Lake Walter E. Long closing due to low lake levels

The boat ramp at Lake Walter E. Long in Austin will be closed beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, officials citing that lake levels are too low to safely allow boating.

Austin Parks & Recreation says that the lake level is maintained by pumping water from the Colorado River, and that flows have been insufficient to allow pumping into Lake Walter E. Long due to a lack of rain and reduced inflows into the Highland Lakes.

Operational decisions about lake access are made by Austin Parks & Recreation in collaboration with Austin Energy, Austin Water and the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and will resume pumping water from the Colorado River into the lake as conditions allow, which will allow the boat ramp to reopen safely.