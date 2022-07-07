Expand / Collapse search

Celebrate the man behind the Bob Bullock Museum this weekend

By
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Celebrate the man behind the Bob Bullock Museum this weekend

Join the Bullock Museum for a party with some of Bob Bullock's favorite things, and enjoy free exhibition admission all day! Tierra Neubaum has the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Bullock Museum is celebrating the man behind it this weekend!

The Bob Bullock Birthday Bash is a way to pay homage to the influential man who championed the Museum as a gift to all Texans and visitors to our great state, according to the museum.

The party will feature some of Bob Bullock's favorite things.

Activities include:

  • Create colorful birthday prints
  • Indulge in sweet treats inspired by Bob's favorite dessert
  • Play horseshoes and other Texas-inspired games
  • Dress up like a cowboy or cowgirl and pose at our photo booth
  • Join Austin Child Guidance Center to get creative and de-stress by making splat art, inspired by the exhibition Mental Health: Mind Matters
  • Step back in time in the Texas History Galleries and hear from a survivor of the Goliad Massacre

Bob Bullock Birthday Bash has activities for the whole family

The party will feature some of Bob Bullock's favorite things. Tierra Neubaum explains

Admission will be free all day on Sunday, July 10. 

Exhibitions will be open 10 am – 5 pm, and activities from 10 am – 2 pm.