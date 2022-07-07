Celebrate the man behind the Bob Bullock Museum this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The Bullock Museum is celebrating the man behind it this weekend!
The Bob Bullock Birthday Bash is a way to pay homage to the influential man who championed the Museum as a gift to all Texans and visitors to our great state, according to the museum.
The party will feature some of Bob Bullock's favorite things.
Activities include:
- Create colorful birthday prints
- Indulge in sweet treats inspired by Bob's favorite dessert
- Play horseshoes and other Texas-inspired games
- Dress up like a cowboy or cowgirl and pose at our photo booth
- Join Austin Child Guidance Center to get creative and de-stress by making splat art, inspired by the exhibition Mental Health: Mind Matters
- Step back in time in the Texas History Galleries and hear from a survivor of the Goliad Massacre
Admission will be free all day on Sunday, July 10.
Exhibitions will be open 10 am – 5 pm, and activities from 10 am – 2 pm.