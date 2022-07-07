Celebrate the man behind the Bob Bullock Museum this weekend

The Bullock Museum is celebrating the man behind it this weekend!

The Bob Bullock Birthday Bash is a way to pay homage to the influential man who championed the Museum as a gift to all Texans and visitors to our great state, according to the museum.

The party will feature some of Bob Bullock's favorite things.

Activities include:

Create colorful birthday prints

Indulge in sweet treats inspired by Bob's favorite dessert

Play horseshoes and other Texas-inspired games

Dress up like a cowboy or cowgirl and pose at our photo booth

Join Austin Child Guidance Center to get creative and de-stress by making splat art, inspired by the exhibition Mental Health: Mind Matters

Step back in time in the Texas History Galleries and hear from a survivor of the Goliad Massacre

Admission will be free all day on Sunday, July 10.

Exhibitions will be open 10 am – 5 pm, and activities from 10 am – 2 pm.