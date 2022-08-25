Bobby Berk teams up with Yelp to help Texas small businesses

Yelp is giving five local businesses in Texas $10,000 to make much-needed repairs and updates as part of the statewide day of action, Make It Happen Day on August 26.

Businesses include two in Central Texas, Ambur Fire in Round Rock and Texas French Bread in Austin.

Ambur Fire was severely damaged after tornadoes ripped through Central Texas in March 2022 and Texas French Bread suffered a fire that destroyed the historic building due to an accidental mechanical failure.

The other three businesses are:

Mico’s Hot Chicken in Houston which has been struck by a string of break-ins and robberies in the past year

Humble: Simply Good Pies, a cherished pie shop in Dallas, which was destroyed by an extensive fire destroyed in March

The Grill at Leon Springs in San Antonio which has been temporarily closed since a fire in May 2021 caused its roof to collapse

50 Texans will also get a chance to win $1,000 to cover the cost of their own home improvement projects using one of the many home services professionals on Yelp.

Eligible Texans can enter for a chance to win by using Yelp’s Request a Quote feature to find a home services professional in their area, and submitting the quote from a home services business on August 26, 2022.

Those who enter must have a free Yelp user account and live in the state of Texas to participate. Limit of one entry per household.