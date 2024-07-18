Bobcat kitten found at Round Rock home dies

article

Round Rock police have a sad update about a bobcat kitten that was found playing with packages on a person's front porch.

The kitten was discovered on July 11 and was captured by animal control officers and taken to a local wildlife rehabilitator.

On July 17, RRPD shared a statement on social media from All Things Wild Rehabilitation that the kitten had passed away due to extreme emaciation.

"Organ failure had simply taken over," All Things Wild Rehabilitation said.

(Round Rock Police Department)

The full statement is below:

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to tell you that the young bobcat kitten that came in last week passed away overnight. Organ failure had simply taken over from extreme emaciation. We certainly don't like days like this as there is a bit of sadness throughout the center."

"But, we have to carry on as there are other furry, feathered, and scaly lives that need our help. Thank you for your donations as they will continue to help other animals in memory of little bobcat kitten."