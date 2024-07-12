'Not your typical porch pirate': Bobcat kitten found at Round Rock home
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock animal control officers received a rather unusual call this week about a different kind of porch pirate.
On July 11, officers responded to a call about a bobcat kitten playing with packages on a resident's front porch.
The little feline was captured and safely taken to a local wildlife rehabilitator.
Round Rock police say the kitten will receive "purrsonalized VIP (Very Important Predator) treatment" until it's old enough to be released.