Bodies recovered following trench collapse in Jarrell

The bodies of two men who were feared dead in a trench collapse in Jarrell have been recovered, according to local officials.

According to Chief McAdams of the Jarrell Fire Department, a trench collapsed in a construction area around 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The trench was reportedly being constructed for a sewer line.

When first responders arrived, they learned two victims were buried under the collapse. The workers were reportedly more than 20 feet deep in a two-foot wide space.

First responders determined it was unsafe to attempt to rescue the men, according to Chief McAdams.

About two hours into their response, first responders switched to recovery efforts. It reportedly took 16 hours of using heavy machinery to make a safe pathway to the victims.

The first victim was located around 4:10 a.m. this morning and extricated around 6:18 a.m. The second victim was extricated around 7:24 a.m.

"The process was complicated due to the soil and the depth of the trench, which was over 20 feet where the victims were," Chief McAdams said during a press conference today.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims at this time.

The Jarrell Fire Department was assisted by the Georgetown Fire Department, Temple Fire Department, Round Rock Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, Saledo Fire Department, Willamson County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County EMS, as well as others.