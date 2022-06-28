2 men feared dead following trench collapse in Jarrell

Two men are feared dead after they were trapped in a trench collapse in Jarrell Tuesday.

According to the City of Jarrell, recovery efforts are underway at a construction site where the two men were trapped in a trench collapse. The workers were more than 20 feet deep in a two-foot wide space.

At this time, the men are presumed dead, the city said.

At 8:39 a.m., emergency crews from the City of Jarrell responded and called for additional assistance from the Georgetown, Round Rock and Austin Fire Departments' technical rescue crews and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office to help with recovery efforts.

