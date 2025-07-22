Body discovered by person fishing on Llano River

The Brief Llano Police Department says a body was discovered in Llano River riverbed Body was found by a person fishing Officials working to identify the body



Llano Police Department says a person fishing on the Llano River discovered a body in the riverbed.

What we know:

Llano PD says it was dispatched to the Llano River below Roy B. Inks bridge on July 21 at around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a body found in the riverbed.

The body was found by a person who was fishing below the dam.

Officials say due to the flow of water being higher than normal, the Llano Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assemble a swift aid team to aid in the body's recovery.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens and the Texas Rangers assisted Llano PD officers and LVFD with the recovery.

What we don't know:

Llano PD says there are no reported missing persons in Llano County at this time.

The identity of the body is not known, but officials say it is the body of an adult male believed to be 40–50 years old.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death and the identity of the deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.