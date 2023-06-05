Body found following accidental drowning in San Marcos River

A body was found following an accidental drowning in the San Marcos River, the sheriff's office said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said on June 3, around 4:50 p.m., deputies were notified of a possible drowning in the San Marcos River near Martindale.

Members from Martindale Fire and Rescue, Mid-County Fire, Caldwell County Precinct 3 Deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the New Braunfels Dive Team conducted a search of the area where the victim was last seen.

On June 4, around 2:12 p.m., the dive team found the victim's body.

The sheriff's office said it is believed to have been an accident. The investigation is ongoing.