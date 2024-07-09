Georgetown home has its third suspected overdose: WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overdose death.

According to WCSO, on July 8, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit (OCU) responded to a suspected overdose death at 1221 Winding Way in Georgetown.

When they arrived, they found a man dead from an overdose.

During the investigation, deputies seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine from the home.

This marks the third time the OCU has responded to this home concerning overdose incidents.

One person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

"The growing number of overdose incidents at this location is deeply concerning. We are committed to combating the illegal drug trade and tackling the opioid crisis. As a result, diligent efforts will be made through the Attorney General's Office, the County Attorney's Office, and the District Attorney's Office to abate or seize these properties," Sheriff Mike Gleason said.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office tipline by phone at 512-943-1170 or via email at drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org.