A body has been found in a creek bed in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says the body was found at around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Little Walnut Drive.

No further details have been released at this time. Law enforcement is expected to be in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.