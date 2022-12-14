Texas DPS searching for answers after body found in ditch in Southeast Austin

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help on any information on a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On Dec. 6, around 9:45-11 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash at FM 973 near Tesla Road.

The body was found by a citizen passing by, who notified a law enforcement official.

DPS said evidence left at the scene indicated the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2016 or 2018 model Dodge Ram Pickup with damage to the front right headlight area.

Texas DPS released an example photo of the suspected vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.

If you or any parts store or collision repair shops noticed a vehicle matching the damage, please contact the Austin DPS Communications Department at: (512) 424-7391.

This investigation is active and open.