Body found in driveway in Burnet County on Christmas Day: BCSO

Burnet County officials are investigating a body that was found in a driveway on the side of a road on Christmas Day.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, police received a call from a passerby who found the body around 3 p.m. Dec. 25.

The caller said they saw a body next to a vehicle in a dirt driveway off of CR 203.

Officials responded and located the body of a woman at the scene.

The identity of the woman is unknown. Authorities are still waiting for autopsy results.