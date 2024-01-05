Man out on bond arrested for Austin's first murder of 2024

article

Austin police have arrested a man who they say killed his girlfriend on New Year's Day.

Police say Martin Rodriguez was out of jail on bond when he fatally shot his girlfriend, 19-year-old Naomi Davis, before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators were called to the 4900 block of E. Oltorf St. around 8:49 p.m., and found Davis unresponsive with a gunshot wound. They say Rodriguez was still physically assaulting her.

Despite his injuries, police say he resisted arrest and got into a physical altercation with the officers.

He was eventually arrested and taken to a local hospital to be treated for the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say he's currently in stable condition, but Davis died at the scene.

Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Police say he was arrested on December 1, 2023, for carrying a weapon unlawfully for the second time with a previous felony conviction in Travis County. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released on December 15th.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.