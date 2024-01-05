Person dead after officer-involved shooting in Buda

Police in Buda are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began at around 8 a.m.

Two officers responded to a 911 call about a person breaking into a home on Hunter Creek Cove.

When the officers arrived, they found a person with two knives. The person was asked to drop the knives, but officials say the person did not comply and officers opened fire.

The person was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved were not hurt and have been placed on administrative leave.