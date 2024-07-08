Body found at Lady Bird Johnson Flower Center identified as missing Austin man: APD

article

The Austin Police Department identified a body found at the Lady Bird Johnson Flower Center. Police said the body was confirmed to be a missing Austin man.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on June 20, around 3:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a person along the fence line near the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

When first responders arrived, they said the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

On June 21, police said when officers found the body, there were signs of decomposition.

On July 8, police confirmed the identity was 58-year-old Jon Stamm, who had been missing since June 11.

At this time, there is no foul play suspected and this is not being investigated as a homicide.

This is an active and ongoing death investigation, police said.