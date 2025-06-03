Body found in Lady Bird Lake; investigation underway

The Brief Austin police investigating after body found in Lady Bird Lake Body was found in water near 200 block of South Lamar Boulevard



The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake.

The backstory:

APD says the body was found in the water in the 200 block of South Lamar Boulevard.

Officials say the trail is blocked off in the area where Barton Springs enters Lady Bird Lake.

What's next:

Police plan to hold a news briefing but the time and location is not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.