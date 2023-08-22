Body recovered from Mount Bonnell

Image 1 of 2 ▼ AFD recovers body from Mount Bonnell. (Austin Fire Department)

Austin Fire Department Special Operations crews and STAR Flight worked together to recover a body from Mount Bonnell Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

AFD says the body was found in a remote area of the Austin landmark.

Crews rappelled into heavy brush to access the spot where the body was located.

There is still no word yet on how the person died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.