Body found near creek in East Austin identified

A man found near a creek in East Austin last week has been identified, police said.

Austin police said the victim was identified as Angel-Santos Martinez. He was believed to be in his early 20s.

If anyone knows Angel, APD is asking you to reach out to the homicide unit, so detectives can gather more information to help with their investigation.

The backstory:

Police said on April 18, around 9:50 a.m., officers responded to a check welfare call in the 2900 block of Lovell Drive. The caller said they saw what appeared to be a body under a bridge in the grass.

Police said the victim had likely been dead for "quite some time."

Police said it appears the victim was shot by suspects who remain at large.

What you can do:

Anyone with any tips should submit them by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

You may also contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.