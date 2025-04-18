Austin police investigating after discovery of dead body

The Brief A person was found dead on Lovell Drive on Friday, according to Austin police. Police have not released any information.



Austin police are investigating after a person was found dead on Friday.

What we know:

Detectives were called to Lovell Drive, near Manor Road, on Friday just before 10 a.m. for a welfare check.

Police say someone walking their dog reported a person face down near a creek in the area.

When officers found the man, they determined he had been there for "quite some time."

What we don't know:

Police are not sure if the death was a homicide.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but right now it is only considered a death investigation.

The identity of the victim is not known.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 512-477-3588.