Expand / Collapse search

Austin police investigating after discovery of dead body

By
Published  April 18, 2025 12:21pm CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Dead body found in South Austin: Police update

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 2900 block of Lovell Drive.

The Brief

    • A person was found dead on Lovell Drive on Friday, according to Austin police.
    • Police have not released any information.

AUSTIN - Austin police are investigating after a person was found dead on Friday.

What we know:

Detectives were called to Lovell Drive, near Manor Road, on Friday just before 10 a.m. for a welfare check.

Police say someone walking their dog reported a person face down near a creek in the area.

When officers found the man, they determined he had been there for "quite some time."

What we don't know:

Police are not sure if the death was a homicide.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but right now it is only considered a death investigation.

The identity of the victim is not known.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 512-477-3588.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin Police.

Austin