Austin police investigating after discovery of dead body
AUSTIN - Austin police are investigating after a person was found dead on Friday.
What we know:
Detectives were called to Lovell Drive, near Manor Road, on Friday just before 10 a.m. for a welfare check.
Police say someone walking their dog reported a person face down near a creek in the area.
When officers found the man, they determined he had been there for "quite some time."
What we don't know:
Police are not sure if the death was a homicide.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but right now it is only considered a death investigation.
The identity of the victim is not known.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 512-477-3588.
