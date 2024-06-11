Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Travis: TCSO

The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered from Lake Travis.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8, around 4:08 p.m., lake patrol deputies responded to a report from a group of people boating in Devil's Cove that a man had not been seen in 15-20 minutes.

Witnesses said the man was not wearing a life jacket and had been holding onto a floatation device near their pontoon boat as they were anchored along other boats.

The mission transitioned to recovery later that evening, and continued from June 9-10.

On June 11, around 1:51 p.m., the body was recovered in 54 feet of water.

The victim will not be identified by TCSO.