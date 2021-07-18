Body of Lake Travis swimmer missing since July 4th weekend recovered

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it has recovered the body of a swimmer that has been missing since July 3.

Deputies with TCSO's Lake Patrol Unit recovered the body of 28-year-old Lonnie Gray of Navasota, TX on July 16. The sheriff's office says the body was discovered at approximately 11:30 am on the shoreline of Lake Travis.

TCSO says an investigation into the cause and manner of death is being conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

At 4:53 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021, TCSO responded to a 911 report of a missing swimmer in the Hatter Cove area of Lake Travis. TCSO says multiple agencies participated in rescue efforts.

At 5:29 pm, rescue efforts shifted to recovery. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says search efforts consisted of daily shoreline searches and the use of various types of sonar.

Texas Parks & Wildlife, Austin Police Department, and Houston Police Department searched using their sonar as well. Search dogs and underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) were also used in the recovery efforts.

