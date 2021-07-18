Expand / Collapse search

Body of Lake Travis swimmer missing since July 4th weekend recovered

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it has recovered the body of a swimmer that has been missing since July 3.

Deputies with TCSO's Lake Patrol Unit recovered the body of 28-year-old Lonnie Gray of Navasota, TX on July 16. The sheriff's office says the body was discovered at approximately 11:30 am on the shoreline of Lake Travis.

TCSO says an investigation into the cause and manner of death is being conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

At 4:53 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021, TCSO responded to a 911 report of a missing swimmer in the Hatter Cove area of Lake Travis. TCSO says multiple agencies participated in rescue efforts. 

At 5:29 pm, rescue efforts shifted to recovery. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says search efforts consisted of daily shoreline searches and the use of various types of sonar.

Crews have been searching every day since the swimmer went missing. The search is being conducted in the Hatter's Cove area.

Texas Parks & Wildlife, Austin Police Department, and Houston Police Department searched using their sonar as well. Search dogs and underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) were also used in the recovery efforts.

