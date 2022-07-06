Body of missing swimmer recovered from Lake Travis

The body of a missing swimmer at Lake Travis has been found, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO said around 6 p.m. on July 4, lake patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 report of a missing swimmer near the Hippie Hollow area of Lake Travis.

Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, and the incident transitioned into a recovery mission at 6:43 p.m.

TCSO began sonar searches immediately. Recovery efforts were suspended later that evening due to darkness. Early Tuesday morning, deputies resumed their search, but did not find the missing swimmer.

On July 6, deputies began shoreline and surface searches at 6:45 a.m. At 7:15 a.m., the body matching the description of the missing person was found.

TCSO will not disclose the identity of the swimmer out of respect for the family.