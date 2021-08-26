Body of newborn infant discovered in shallow grave in Travis County

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a newborn infant was found.

Deputies responded to the report of a dead person in the 11800 block of Old San Antonio Road at around 8:30 a.m. on August 24.

Officials say a fisherman, who was in the area, accidentally discovered the infant's body which was located in a shallow grave. The body is believed to have been there for several days or possibly even a week.

An autopsy was conducted on August 25 and the results are still pending.

TCSO is working the case as a suspicious death at this time until the exact cause of death is determined.

Officials say they are concerned about the well-being of the mother and are asking anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the mother, to call 911 or the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.

