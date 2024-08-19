Expand / Collapse search

Body recovered from Lake Travis

Published  August 19, 2024 12:04pm CDT
Lake Travis
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer is now over after a body was found in Lake Travis.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says there is no indication this was a criminal incident.

The identity of the victim is not being released out of respect for the family involved.

What happened to swimmer in Lake Travis?

Search for missing swimmer

The search continues Sunday for a missing swimmer on Lake Travis.

On August 17, at around 5:50 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other first responders responded on Lake Travis to the area near the 19800 block of Lakehurst Loop after receiving a 911 call.

The call reported that a person had jumped from a cliff into the water and did not resurface.

At 6:47 p.m., officials transitioned the rescue mission to a recovery one.

Search efforts were suspended at nightfall on August 17.

The search continued on August 18 but it wasn't until the morning of August 19 that a body was found and recovered.