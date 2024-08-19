Body recovered from Lake Travis

The search for a missing swimmer is now over after a body was found in Lake Travis.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says there is no indication this was a criminal incident.

The identity of the victim is not being released out of respect for the family involved.

What happened to swimmer in Lake Travis?

On August 17, at around 5:50 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other first responders responded on Lake Travis to the area near the 19800 block of Lakehurst Loop after receiving a 911 call.

The call reported that a person had jumped from a cliff into the water and did not resurface.

At 6:47 p.m., officials transitioned the rescue mission to a recovery one.

Search efforts were suspended at nightfall on August 17.

The search continued on August 18 but it wasn't until the morning of August 19 that a body was found and recovered.