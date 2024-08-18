Search efforts continue for missing swimmer on Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - Search efforts continued Sunday evening for a missing swimmer on Lake Travis.
The initial call came just before 6 p.m. August 17 in the area of Big Bee Creek near Lakehurst Loop.
A man reportedly had jumped from a cliff into the water and didn't resurface.
Several agencies began a rescue effort, but shortly after 6:30 p.m. those efforts transitioned to recovery, with Travis County Lake Patrol searching the area until nightfall.
The search resumed at 7 a.m. August 18 by air, land and water.