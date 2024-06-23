Expand / Collapse search

Man at center of Dripping Springs SWAT call was already out on bond on other charges: sheriff

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 23, 2024 11:18am CDT
Dripping Springs SWAT call

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is responding to a SWAT call on Terrace Canyon in Dripping Springs.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says a man at the center of a SWAT call Saturday in Dripping Springs had been out on bond on other charges.

41-year-old Nathan Nattin IV was placed into custody without further incident shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. HCSO said late Saturday via social media that no one was injured during this incident and that there was no further threat to the public.

Nattin was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and bond has not yet been set for this charge as of Sunday morning.

Nathan Nattin IV  (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

According to court records, Nattin was already out on $18,000 in total bonds for prior charges filed in March and April, including assault on a public servant, assault (Class C), criminal trespass, interference with public duties, resisting arrest, attempted assault on a public servant, and harassment of a public servant. 