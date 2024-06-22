Recovery efforts underway on Lake Travis for person on 'electric underwater scooter': ATCEMS

Recovery efforts are underway on Lake Travis for a person driving an ‘electric underwater scooter’ who did not resurface, says ATCEMS.

Around 2:40 p.m. on June 22, ATCEMS and multiple agencies responded to reports of an adult who had not resurfaced after going underwater.

The 911 caller, who was on a boat, told first responders that the person was using an ‘electric underwater scooter’ and had not resurfaced.

Despite searches using boats and sonar, the rescue effort transitioned to a recovery as of 3:20 p.m., according to ATCEMS.

The scene has been turned over to law enforcement.