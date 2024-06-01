Boeing’s Starliner capsule will try again Saturday to send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The mission is set to launch at 12:25 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA said weather is 90% favorable, though winds and clouds appear to be the primary concerns.

The test drive should have happened years ago. But problems kept piling up, most recently a leak that went unnoticed until the first launch attempt with a crew in early May.

The two NASA test pilots had just strapped into Boeing’s Starliner capsule for a flight to the International Space Station when the countdown was halted, just two hours before the planned liftoff.

If Saturday's launch is scrubbed – or held for any reason – backup launch opportunities are available for Sunday, June 2, as well as June 5 & 6, NASA said.

Who are the NASA astronauts flying on Boeing’s Starliner?

Astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams, 58, and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, are both retired Navy captains. If the launch is successful, it will be their third time in space.

Williams spent 322 days on the International Space Station. She was a Navy test pilot and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and Florida Tech.

Wilmore piloted the space shuttle mission STS-129 and commanded Expedition 42 on the International Space Station. He was a Navy officer and pilot and graduated from Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee.

It’s a historic flight for Williams, according to NASA.

"Williams is the first female astronaut to fly on the first flight of a crewed spacecraft. It also marks the first crewed launch on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and the first crewed launch on an Atlas-family class rocket since Gordon Cooper on the last Mercury program flight aboard "Faith 7" in May 1963," NASA said.

What's the mission?

In this handout provided by NASA, A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeings CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 after the arrival of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, Satu Expand

According to Boeing, this launch will demonstrate the Starliner's launch-to-landing capabilities and "prove the team’s readiness to achieve NASA certification and fly long-duration missions for the agency."

Wilmore and Williams will participate in human research studies on the physiological impacts of space flight and carry some hardware for future studies. They’re expected to be at the ISS for about a week after a 26-hour flight to get there.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

How to watch

NASA coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. You can watch in the player above. LiveNow from FOX will carry the stream on YouTube.

FOX 35 and The Associated Press contributed to this report.