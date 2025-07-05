Boil water notice in Georgetown neighborhoods due to water main break

The Brief Boil water notice issued for Georgetown neighborhoods due to water main break Main break is likely related to the flooding conditions in the area



A boil water notice has been issued for certain Georgetown neighborhoods due to a water main break.

What we know:

The main break is likely related to the flooding conditions in the area, says the city, and the area might have low to no water pressure.

Which neighborhoods are impacted?

North Old Town/North Addition

Parkview Estates

Katy Crossing

Stillwater

Crystal Knoll

Villages of Berry Creek

Golden Oaks

Reatta Trails

Country Club

Rivery

You can view a map of the outage here.

What you can do:

Residents in these neighborhoods are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, but all residents should follow the following directions:

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

What's next:

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Anyone experiencing an outage, and it is not shown on the water outage map , should call 512-930-3640, then press 1. The system will recognize the phone number if it’s tied to a utility account.