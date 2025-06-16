Boil water notice issued for parts of San Marcos

The Brief Some parts of San Marcos are under a boil water notice This goes for customers on Quail Run, Lazy Ln, Oak, Maple, Mulberry, Mesquite, Hamilton Hollow, Knight, and Day There is no timeframe for when the boil water notice will be recinded



Parts of San Marcos are under a boil water notice.

What we know:

The City of San Marcos said due to a pump failure and loss of pressure, customers on Quail Run, Lazy Ln, Oak, Maple, Mulberry, Mesquite, Hamilton Hollow, Knight, and Day will need to boil water until further notice.

The highlighted areas in San Marcos are where a boil water notice has been issued

All water should be brought to a boil, boiled for at least two minutes, and cooled before using it.

That includes using water for: drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing hands/face, or making ice.

What we don't know:

The city said there is not a timeframe for when the boil water notice will be lifted.

It will be lifted once the city receives satisfactory test results from the lab.