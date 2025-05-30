Bomb squad responds to object in Hays County

article

A Henly road was shut down Friday afternoon for a bomb squad investigation.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, the suspicious item was found not to be an explosive.

Hays County Bomb Squad Response

The call came in around 12:29 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said.

A suspicious package was reported in the 7000 block of Creek Road in Henly. They said the packaging and appearance of the item warranted calling in the Austin Police Department bomb squad.

The road was closed down at 2:04 p.m., the sheriff's office said. It was reopened once the package was determined not to be an explosive.