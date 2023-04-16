Texas State Capitol cleared after bomb threat prompts evacuation

Law enforcement officials have cleared the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation Sunday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department says that no explosive devices were found and the All Clear was given just before 7:30 p.m.

APD says that it notified Texas DPS that shortly after 4 p.m. April 16, 911 received a call from someone claiming there was a pipe bomb at the Capitol.

The Capitol grounds were then locked down and everyone inside the Capitol and on the grounds were evacuated.

This incident remains under investigation by DPS Criminal Investigation Division.