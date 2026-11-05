Border officers intercept 1,082 pounds of meth concealed in produce shipment
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of leeks, the agency said.
K-9 uncovers 1,000+ pounds of meth
What we know:
The seizure happened on Oct. 30, 2026 at the Pharr Port of Entry when a tractor-trailer bound for McAllen was referred for a secondary inspection after a K-9 alert.
According to CBP, officers found 909 cylindrical packages concealed among the leeks. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine, with a total weight of 1,082.47 pounds and an estimated street value of $984,063.
Over 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
Response to Southwest border drug trafficking
What they're saying:
Director of Laredo Field Operations, Jennifer De La O, said Operation Southern Surge uses intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions to disrupt trafficking infrastructure, intercept illicit supply chains and improve awareness along the Southwest border.
"International drug trafficking presents a direct threat to U.S. national security, public safety and economic stability," said De La O.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.