Border officers intercept 1,082 pounds of meth concealed in produce shipment

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The Brief Border officers seized over 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a commercial shipment of leeks at the Pharr port of entry. A K-9 unit flagged the tractor-trailer, uncovering 909 packages of the drug valued at nearly one million dollars. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the driver was arrested or if criminal charges have been filed.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of leeks, the agency said.

K-9 uncovers 1,000+ pounds of meth

What we know:

The seizure happened on Oct. 30, 2026 at the Pharr Port of Entry when a tractor-trailer bound for McAllen was referred for a secondary inspection after a K-9 alert.

According to CBP, officers found 909 cylindrical packages concealed among the leeks. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine, with a total weight of 1,082.47 pounds and an estimated street value of $984,063.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Over 1000 pounds of methamphetamine

Response to Southwest border drug trafficking

What they're saying:

Director of Laredo Field Operations, Jennifer De La O, said Operation Southern Surge uses intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions to disrupt trafficking infrastructure, intercept illicit supply chains and improve awareness along the Southwest border.

"International drug trafficking presents a direct threat to U.S. national security, public safety and economic stability," said De La O.