2026 Election: Massive Latino turnout, border county reversal fuels Democratic wins

The Brief According to data from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), approximately 1.6 million Latinos cast ballots in Texas this cycle The shift reversed significant ground gained by Republicans during the 2024 presidential contest The turnaround was especially pronounced across the Rio Grande Valley and border communities



A record-setting surge in Latino voter turnout and dramatic double-digit reversals across South Texas border counties helped propel Democrats to sweeping statewide victories in the 2026 midterm elections.

By the numbers:

The historic outcome followed a massive expansion of the state’s electorate, particularly among young voters.

According to data from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), approximately 1.6 million Latinos cast ballots in Texas this cycle—nearly double the 900,000 who voted in the last midterm election. Of those voters, 400,000 were first-time Latino voters, with more than two-thirds under the age of 30.

"What we're seeing is, for the first time, the Latino vote came out," said Domingo Garcia, president of the LULAC Adelante PAC.

Decisive swings across South Texas and border counties

By the numbers:

The expanded electorate catalyzed massive partisan swings across Texas's predominantly Latino counties, where 72% of the collective vote went to the Democratic ticket. The shift reversed significant ground gained by Republicans during the 2024 presidential contest.

The turnaround was especially pronounced across the Rio Grande Valley and border communities:

Cameron County: In 2024, former President Donald Trump carried Cameron County with roughly 52% of the vote. In 2026, the county flipped back decisively, with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa capturing 70% of the vote in her home county.

Hidalgo County: After leaning toward Trump with 51% in 2024, voters backed the Democratic ticket in force this cycle, delivering an overwhelming victory to Hinojosa and the statewide slate.

Webb County (Laredo): The county recorded a 26-point swing away from the GOP, with Republican candidate Ken Paxton capturing 25% of the vote compared to Trump’s 51% share in 2024.

Maverick County (Eagle Pass): In an area that became a central focal point of state border enforcement under Gov. Greg Abbott, Trump won 59% of the vote in 2024. In 2026, Paxton garnered just 28%, with 72% swinging behind Hinojosa and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico.

Garcia noted that the dramatic transformation along the border reshaped the entire statewide map:

"Cameron County, the home of Gina Hinojosa—in 2024, Trump got 52%, it went red. In 2026, he got 30%. Gina got 70% of the vote in Cameron County. Webb County, Laredo, Texas, the shift was 26 points. Paxton got 25%. Trump had gotten 51% in 2024. That's a 26% shift in the vote. Maverick County, Eagle Pass, Texas, where Governor Abbott put the stake on the ground, where he put barbed wire, he put those buoys with the knives on them, closed down Shelby Park there in Eagle Pass, Texas—Trump got 59% of the vote in Maverick County in 2024. In 2026, Paxton got 28%. 72% went to Talarico and Gina Hinojosa. That shift allowed every Democrat in Texas to win."

— Domingo Garcia, President of LULAC Adelante PAC

Voters prioritize affordability and day-to-day realities

What they're saying:

Grassroots organizers stressed that the dramatic turnaround reflects an independent electorate driven by practical economic challenges rather than unwavering party loyalty.

"Latino voters, what they care about most is results," said Emmanuelle Leal-Santillan, media director for Somos Votantes, whose team engaged close to 97,000 residents door-to-door. "They are not necessarily tied to one political party. They care about which party, which candidate is going to make my life better, not my life worse."

Field teams reported that voters repeatedly cited everyday affordability—including the cost of living, gas, grocery bills, and healthcare—alongside anxieties regarding community enforcement.

"Candidates like Gina Hinojosa, James Talarico, and House candidates like Bobby Pulido, Johnny Garcia, and others were very successful in tapping into that anger," Leal-Santillan added. "But [they] also were very successful in transforming that anger into the belief that something better is possible."

Local voters also voiced a heightened awareness of their electoral strength.

"We are literally the majority, and I think our Latino population needs to understand that—that we do make a difference, and we need to make sure that education matters," said voter Sonya Reyna.

Grassroots investment and policy accountability

Big picture view:

The historic turnout was backed by substantial mobilization efforts:

Somos Votantes invested more than $6 million in statewide voter engagement and field organizing.

LULAC spent upwards of $3 million on digital campaigns, direct messaging, and turnout drives.

Advocates now emphasize that winning the swing vote comes with an explicit mandate to deliver immediate economic relief.

"The Democratic Party and its elected officials are gonna have to deliver to the working-class families of Texas and Tejanos. They have to make sure that everything is affordable," Garcia said. "They make sure that the price of electricity goes down, the price of groceries and affordability goes down. The minimum wage in Texas hasn't been raised—it's still $7 an hour. We expect that the minimum wage to go up to $15 an hour to have an affordable living wage."