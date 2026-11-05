These lesser-known Texas races also turned blue in the 2026 midterm election

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The Brief Democrats flipped several offices in Texas during the 2026 midterm elections, including the Comptroller, Railroad, Land, and Agriculture Commissioner seats. The results put Democrats in control of major state operations, from overseeing oil and gas regulations and public lands to auditing the state's voucher program and managing rural grants. Democrats won five State Board of Education seats, but official control hinges on District 8, where Dana Van de Walker holds a narrow lead of under 600 votes pending certification and a potential recount.



Democrats swept key statewide races in Texas during the 2026 midterm elections in what many have referred to as a "blue wave."

The wins shattered decades of Republican control in the state, with Democratic candidates also flipping seats in several lower-profile races.

While lesser known, these positions still hold considerable influence over education policies, state finances, and more. Democrats, for example, look poised to gain the majority on the Texas State Board of Education.

Below are some of the lesser known races that also turned blue this election cycle.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Texas Senator Sarah Eckhardt speaks at the Constitution Day Rally at the Texas Capitol on Saturday. Sep. 20, 2025 in Austin. (Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Democratic State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt defeated Republican incumbent Don Huffines by about six percentage points in the race for Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Her victory marks the first time the state’s chief financial office has flipped blue since 1999.

The comptroller is responsible for managing the state’s finances, which includes estimating state revenue, balancing the state’s checkbook and more.

Eckhardt has said she plans to use the agency’s auditing powers to scrutinize Texas’ more than $1 billion private school voucher system – a program which Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has also been outspoken against.

State Representative Jon Rosenthal, a Democrat from Texas, returns to the House Chamber during a special session at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, US, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. Texas Democratic lawmakers are returning to the state as a sec Expand

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Democratic candidate Jon Rosenthal won the race for Texas Railroad Commissioner by about seven percentage points, flipping the seat for the first time since 1990.

His opponent, Bo French, drew an unusual amount of attention to the race with his controversial social media posts about University of Texas students.

While the name might be a bit deceiving, the three-member Railroad Commission of Texas is in charge of regulating the state’s oil and gas industry, including drilling, pipeline safety, and mining operations.

Texas Land Commissioner

Benjamin Flores, who was going up against Republican incumbent Dawn Buckingham, became the first Democrat to win the election for Texas Land Commissioner since 1994. He secured the victory by a little more than four percentage points.

As land commissioner, Flores will lead the General Land Office, which oversees nearly 13 million acres of state-owned land, manages oil, gas and energy leases on state property, and administers billions of dollars in federal disaster recovery and mitigation funds.

BAY CITY, TEAS - JUNE 11: Clayton Tucker, Democratic candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, speaks during a forum hosted by Matagorda County Against Data Centers on the impact of data center construction in the state, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Jaso Expand

Texas Commissioner of Agriculture

Clayton Tucker defeated Republican Nate Sheets to become the state’s first Democratic agriculture commissioner in nearly four decades.

Tucker will serve as the head of the Texas Department of Agriculture, which manages programs supporting farmers and ranchers, administers federal infrastructure grants for rural communities, regulates pesticides, and more.

The agency also is in charge of school lunch programs, child nutrition standards and food grants for children.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 22: A Bible and Resurrection by Leo Tolstoy sit on the desk of State Board of Education member LJ Francis during a meeting on proposed social studies standards at the Barbara Jordan Building in Austin on Monday, June 22, 2026. Th Expand

Texas Board of Education

Democrats appear to be in a position to gain a majority on the Texas State Board of Education after Tuesday’s election.

Nine of 15 seats were up for grabs on the board. Democratic candidates Thomas Ray Garcia, Corretta Mallet-Fontenot, Allison Bush, Michelle Palmer, and Tiffany Clark all beat their Republican opponents.

As of Thursday, Democrat Dana Van de Walker also appears to have won the District 8 State Board of Education seat by less than 600 votes. However, those results are pending certification and her opponent, Audrey Young, could request a recount.

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If Van de Walker secures the victory, it would tip the board to the Democrats, giving them eight total seats.

The Texas State Board of Education sets key policies for schools across the state and oversees the permanent school fund. Board members are in charge of deciding what is taught in schools, which instructional materials are approved and graduation requirements for students.

The board also has power to decide which charter schools operate in the state.

Given Governor-elect Hinojosa’s stated focus on improving public education, the dynamics of the board could play a significant role in the future.