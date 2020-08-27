Boy with cerebral palsy sets goal of running 5K around Ronald McDonald House

An 11-year-old in St. Pete dreams of one day walking on his own, without the help of a walker.

So, to try to and meet that goal he decided to run.

Fred is staying at the Ronald McDonald House in St. Petersburg while getting therapy for cerebral palsy.

COVID-19 has slowed the process, so Fred came up with the idea of running a 5K at the grounds of the Ronald McDonald House.

For 10 days, Fred has been doing laps to reach his goal and hopes to finish by Saturday.

Since 2012, Fred and his mom have spent more than 600 nights at the Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing and support to families with sick or injured children.

To sponsor Fred for his final laps or to find out more, visit https://rmhctampabay.org/coronavirus/.