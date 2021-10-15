Brian Laundrie manhunt: North Port police conduct 'special response team training while searching'

North Port police officers conducted "special response team training" during their ongoing search for Brian Laundrie inside the Carlton Reserve area of Sarasota County Friday, according to Fox News.

Officers were seen entering the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis, during a stop in Naples to discuss a $5.8-million job growth grant for Collier County Public Schools, said law enforcement has been working nonstop to try and find Laundrie, but said he was frustrated the only person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito had not been found.

North Port police conduct "special training" at Carlton Reserve (Audrey Conklin, Fox News)

"It's a little disappointing we still don't have this guy's whereabouts," DeSantis told FOX 13 News' Kimberly Kuizon. "I hope that he's apprehended and brought to justice if he was the one, in fact, that was guilty of this."

The governor pointed out Laundrie's parents live in the area, saying "clearly there [were] things going on here with the family."

Chris Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's father, helped law enforcement search the park for his son last Thursday, however, no signs of the 23-year-old have been found.

