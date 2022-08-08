Bridge repair work to shut down part of North Lamar Boulevard

Union Pacific plans to begin repair work on the railroad bridge over North Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

Work is being done to secure the underside of the bridge and stop debris from falling onto the road.

Officials say the work is scheduled to start Tuesday, August 9, and is scheduled to end on Thursday, August 11.

The northbound lanes of North Lamar Boulevard will be closed at 11 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 9, and will reopen at 6 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, August 10. Traffic will be detoured east on W. Cesar Chavez St, north on Lavaca St., and west on W. 6th St.

The southbound lanes of North Lamar Boulevard will be closed Wednesday, August 10, and will reopen at 6 a.m. CDT on Thursday, August 11. Traffic will be detoured east on 5th St., south on Guadalupe St., and west on Cesar Chavez St.