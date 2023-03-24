'Six,' 'Beetlejuice,' four other Broadway in Austin shows to premiere in 2023-24 season

Broadway fans, get ready for a season full of new premieres and audience favorites here in Austin!

Texas Performing Arts just announced its Broadway in Austin 2023-24 season, which will include six Austin premieres and the return of two favorites.

"Six," "My Fair Lady," "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical," "Beetlejuice," "Girl from the North Country," and Disney's "Frozen" are all set to premiere at Bass Concert Hall starting in October.

"Wicked" and "The Book of Mormon" are also set to return.

Season ticket packages went on sale starting at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24. Individual ticket sale dates will be announced throughout the year.

Broadway in Austin 2023-24 season

Below are descriptions of each of the shows as provided by Broadway in Austin:

SIX | Oct. 3-8, 2023

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

"Six" has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says "Six" "totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails "Six" as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

The "Six: Live on Opening Night" Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

THE BOOK OF MORMON | Nov. 14-19, 2023

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s "The Book of Mormon", the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, "The Book of Mormon" has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

MY FAIR LADY | Dec. 5-10, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s "My Fair Lady". Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn’t It Be Lovely" and "On the Street Where You Live," "My Fair Lady" tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER THE MUSICAL | Jan. 9-12, 2024

An uplifting comeback story like no other, "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

BEETLEJUICE | Feb. 6-11, 2024

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Austin.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, "Beetlejuice" is "screamingly good fun!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

WICKED | March 13-31, 2024

"Wicked," the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, "Wicked"–the untold true story of the Witches of Oz–transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY | April 23-28, 2024

"Girl from the North Country" is the Tony Award-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is "a Broadway revelation!"

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, "Girl from the North Country" reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Disney’s FROZEN | June 5-16, 2024

"Frozen", the Tony-nominated Best Musical is melting hearts on Broadway and across the country in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team.

Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," "Frozen" features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, "Frozen" is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

