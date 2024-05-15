Austin FC to host 2025 MLS All-Star Game

Austin FC has been chosen to host the 2025 MLS All-Star Game for the first time in club history.

The date and opponent for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later time.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement and was joined by Founder, Majority Owner, and Chief Executive Officer of Austin FC Anthony Precourt, and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

"We are thrilled to bring the 2025 MLS All-Star Game to Austin, a market known for its rich cultural and entertainment scene and world-class events," said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber. "Austin has quickly become one of the top soccer markets in our country, selling out 60 consecutive Austin FC matches and hosting many marquee soccer events the past three years. We look forward to working alongside the entire Austin FC staff and local leaders to deliver an unforgettable and exciting MLS All-Star Week for everyone."

In addition to Austin FC home matches, Q2 Stadium has hosted matches for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will also host matches during this year’s CONMEBOL Copa América.