Brush fire in East Austin spreading towards homes, schools

The Brief Austin Fire Department on scene of brush fire in East Austin Fire is spreading rapidly towards homes and schools No evacuations at this time



The Austin Fire Department is responding to a brush fire in the 9500 block of FM 969 Road that it says is spreading towards homes and schools.

In a social media post, AFD says crews are on scene of the fire that is currently at a quarter of an acre and spreading rapidly.

AFD says avoid the area of 969 east of 183 and expect heavy emergency vehicle presence in the surrounding areas.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

STAR Flight is also responding to provide additional resources.

AFD says crews are working to adapt and alter firefighting tactics as the wind shifts.

The fire has now spread to large timber and the alarm has been upgraded consistently to obtain necessary resources, AFD says.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.