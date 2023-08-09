15-acre brush fire now under control in Pflugerville

Officials say a 15-acre brush fire in Pflugerville is now under control.

Crews from Travis County ESD 2, the Manor Fire Department, Austin Fire Department, STAR Flight and the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the fire off of Jesse Bohls Drive, southeast of Lake Pflugerville.

An evacuation order had been issued to nearby homes on Scoria Drive and Elk Horn Drive as a precaution, says Travis County ESD 2. The order is now lifted and residents can return home.

Fire crews and first responders will remain on the scene for several hours for "significant clean up."