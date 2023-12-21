Mike Williams cause of death: Tampa Bay Buccaneers player may have died from dental hygiene issues

article

A cause of death report filed by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner said former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams died of several causes related to his overall health – but stopped short of saying an injury to his head was a culprit.

Williams died on Sept. 12, after being hit in the head two weeks earlier while working at a construction site.

It's unclear as to what extent the injury at work played a role, but his overall health, including dental hygiene, may have been a key culprit in his death.

Under the cause of death, there are numerous factors listed, like bacterial sepsis, cerebral abscesses, necrotizing pneumonia due to multiple dental cavities or infections and retained tooth roots.

They said heart disease also played a role.

He was first admitted to a hospital a day after he was hit on the head by heavy supplies falling on him. Initial CAT scans showed he had brain swelling and infections.

The medical examiner believes those may have been caused by infections in his mouth that spread through his bloodstream.

The document does not characterize how much the injury may have contributed to his downfall. But, it does say he was a daily kratom user and had a history of marijuana use.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating whether there was anything criminal regarding prescription drugs he had taken around the time he went into cardiac arrest. Williams did have a medical marijuana license.

He was first injured while working for an electrical company at a Target on Gandy Boulevard in Tampa.

Between 2010 and 2014, he played 54 games for the Bucs and nine games for the Bills. The wide receiver notched 26 career touchdowns and had more than 3,000 yards.

He was second in the voting for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2010.

FOX 13 reached out to several family members on Thursday, but none were willing to comment on the results from the medical examiner.