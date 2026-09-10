Buda barn burglars caught on video; firearms reportedly stolen: sheriff
BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people they say stole multiple items, including firearms, from a barn in Buda.
What they're saying:
On Aug. 29, at around 10:50 a.m., two people were seen on surveillance video entering a barn on a Buda property.
After they went into the barn, the suspects disconnected the surveillance camera, preventing further video coverage.
The footage collected by law enforcement shows a man and a woman.
Several items, including firearms, were reported stolen.
At this point, law enforcement does not know whether the suspects arrived at the property on foot or in a vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident or the people involved is urged to contact Det. Hayles at 512-749-1186 or by email.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-324-8477 or going online.
The Source: Information in this report comes from a Sept. 10 post by the Hays County Sheriff's Office.