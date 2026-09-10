Buda barn burglars caught on video; firearms reportedly stolen: sheriff

The Brief Sheriff's office looking for 2 people who burglarized Buda barn They stole multiple items, including firearms They entered the barn and disconnected the surveillance camera as well



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people they say stole multiple items, including firearms, from a barn in Buda.

What they're saying:

On Aug. 29, at around 10:50 a.m., two people were seen on surveillance video entering a barn on a Buda property.

After they went into the barn, the suspects disconnected the surveillance camera, preventing further video coverage.

The footage collected by law enforcement shows a man and a woman.

Several items, including firearms, were reported stolen.

At this point, law enforcement does not know whether the suspects arrived at the property on foot or in a vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident or the people involved is urged to contact Det. Hayles at 512-749-1186 or by email.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-324-8477 or going online.