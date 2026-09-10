I-35 service road crash: 9-year-old dies at hospital

The Brief 9-year-old dies at hospital after Wednesday's crash Another child is still hospitalized with critical injuries The crash involved a Jeep Compass and a Tesla Cybertruck; circumstances behind the crash are still being investigated



A nine-year-old girl injured in Wednesday's crash on the I-35 service road at Woodward Street has died.

Austin police say Lilliana Segura was pronounced dead at the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 kids, 1 adult hospitalized after crash on I-35 service road

The Latest:

In a Sept. 10 update, Austin police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the northbound South I-35 service road and the westbound East SH 71/Ben White service road at around 7:41 a.m. Sept. 9.

The crash involved a Jeep Compass with a driver and two children inside and a Tesla Cybertruck with just a driver.

The two children were taken to a local hospital, and Lilliana Segura was pronounced dead there. The other child remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Both drivers were also taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Jeep had been going north on the I-35 service road and the Tesla had been going west on the E. Ben White service road at the time of the crash. However, detectives are still working to determine what happened leading up to the crash.

APD says both drivers are cooperating and neither was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

By the numbers:

This crash is Austin's 56th fatal for 2026, resulting in 56 fatalities.

On the date of this crash last year, Austin had seen 71 fatal crashes with 75 deaths.

The backstory:

STARFlight was called to the scene.

At around 8:45 a.m., APD updated saying that the south I-35 service road was shut down to Ben White Boulevard.

The entire northbound I-35 service road and Ben White westbound intersection and the turnaround from the south I-35 service road to the north I-35 service road were also shut down.

ATCEMS reported minutes later that it had taken three people to the hospital.

Two kids in critical condition were taken to Dell Children's and one adult was taken to St. David's South Austin with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

APD reported just before 12 p.m. that the roadway had reopened.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.